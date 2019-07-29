Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Environment

Woman attacked by shark at remote Cape York island

by Daniel Bateman
29th Jul 2019 3:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG woman who was attacked by a shark off a remote Cape York island is in a stable condition in Cairns Hospital.

The woman in her 20s was flown to Lockhart River medical clinic suffering a serious injury to her right leg, after the incident occurred at Magra Islet, a small island about 17km northeast of Cape Grenville around 6.30pm on Sunday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the woman was flown by rescue helicopter to Thursday Island, and then Cairns Hospital, where she remained in a stable condition today.

It is not known what species of shark attacked the woman.

More Stories

cairns hospital cape york shark attack sharks

Top Stories

    SAD SONG: Thieves steal money destined for cancer patients

    premium_icon SAD SONG: Thieves steal money destined for cancer patients

    Crime He's raised more than $109,000 over the years, but robbery puts a big dent in his collection

    Valley population is 'hollowing out'

    premium_icon Valley population is 'hollowing out'

    News Young people leaving and retirees replacing them

    Petrol spill after two-car collision

    Petrol spill after two-car collision

    Breaking Emergency services attended the scene

    YOUR SAY: Why do young adults leave the Valley?

    premium_icon YOUR SAY: Why do young adults leave the Valley?

    Opinion Readers say there is one major reason young people leave