Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman has been attacked by a shark at Fitzroy Island off the coast of Cairns.
A woman has been attacked by a shark at Fitzroy Island off the coast of Cairns.
News

Woman attacked by shark on Great Barrier Reef

by Elise Williams
14th Jul 2020 1:05 PM | Updated: 1:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a shark attack in Far North Queensland.

A woman aged in her 20s was attacked by a shark on the Great Barrier Reef near Fitzroy Island off the coast of Cairns about 12.08pm.

Members of the public are applying first aid to treat the woman while a helicopter with medical help has been dispatched to the scene.

Members of the public are applying first aid to treat the woman while a helicopter with medical help has been dispatched to the scene.

It's understood she has suffered significant injuries to the lower half of her body.

It is the third shark attack off the east coast of Australia in the past nine days.

Fitzroy Island, where a woman has been attacked by a shark, is located 45 minutes off the coast of Cairns in the Great Barrier Reef.
Fitzroy Island, where a woman has been attacked by a shark, is located 45 minutes off the coast of Cairns in the Great Barrier Reef.

Sunshine Coast man Matthew Tratt was killed when he was attacked by a shark while spear fishing off Indian Head on Fraser Island on Saturday, July 4.

A week later, Mani Hart-Deville, 15, was fatally mauled by a shark while surfing at Wooli Beach off the NSW north coast.

 

Originally published as Woman attacked by shark on Great Barrier Reef

More Stories

environment great barrier reef shark shark attack

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Help available for people affected by shark tragedy

        Help available for people affected by shark tragedy

        News Mental health workers to arrive at Minnie Water following fatal shark attack. For anyone else needing support, here's where you can find help

        IN COURT: Seven people facing Grafton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Seven people facing Grafton court today

        Crime Here's your list of everyone appearing in criminal court today

        Witness the vital key in hit and run incident

        premium_icon Witness the vital key in hit and run incident

        News THE driver involved in a hit-and-run incident on Saturday can expect to receive a...

        Make the most of your digital subscription

        premium_icon Make the most of your digital subscription

        News Being a subscriber, you're in the box seat of the best local action