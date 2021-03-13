Woman attacked by shark on NSW far south coast

A swimmer has been bitten by a shark on the NSW far south coast.

The woman in her 60s was bitten on the hip and thigh while swimming at Main Beach at Merimbula about 7am this morning.

The woman suffered superficial wounds to her back and hip, a NSW Ambulance spokesman, and was taken to Bega Hospital in a stable condition.

Surf Life Saving NSW said the Department of Primary Industries were investigating the type and size of the shark.

Beaches from Wallagoot Lake to Pambula are expected to be closed for the next 24 hours.

Drones and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter are currently conducting searches from the air to track the shark.