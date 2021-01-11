Woman ‘banned’ by family over X-rated job

A US woman has claimed she's been banned from family gatherings after her grandma discovered her X-rated job.

Ava Louise shared a text she received from her mum telling her she was no longer invited to her family's Easter celebrations in a video that has gone viral on TikTok.

When she asked why, her mum revealed her gran had subscribed to her OnlyFans account, and had the shock of her life when she saw the racy content Ava sells online.

While many people have been outraged by the reaction, some have suggested taking the story with a pinch of salt, pointing out the influencer is known for pulling stunts online.

Ava Louise from the US has claimed she’s been ‘banned’ from her family gatherings after her X-rated job was exposed. Picture: Instagram/AvaLouise

In a screenshot of the exchange, Ava's mum is claimed to have text her saying: "You're not allowed to come to family Easter this year.

"Your aunt and grandma subscribed to your only fans page to see what is on there.

"She is hysterical."

However Ava appears to have taken it in her stride, asking her mum to thank her grandma for the money.

"It's more than she's spent on me in years; can't remember the last time I got $20 in a Christmas card," she wrote back.

The video has clocked up over four million views since it was shared last week, with Ava captioning it: "I'm laughing so hard."

And she shared a follow-up clip, showing herself in a sexy outfit, which she captioned: "I'm showing up to my family Easter exactly like this."

She appears to have taken the bad reaction in her stride. Picture: TikTok/AvaLouise

Many defended Ava in the comments, asking what exactly her family thought they would find when they subscribed to her account.

"What did they think they were gonna see? Rainbows and unicorns?" one person said.

"It's just different generations, it's frowned upon in their era but for us it's normal," another wrote,

"At least they financially support your business," someone else chipped in.

Many were curious to know "who told grandma?" while others stated it was "their problem".

However some were dubious over Ava's claims, pointing out the online personality is famous for licking a toilet seat as part of a stunt called "coronavirus challenge".

She also admitted recently she had made up the rumour that Kanye West and Jeffree Star were having an affair according to a report by Business Insider.

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au

Originally published as Woman 'banned' by family over X-rated job