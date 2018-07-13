Woman bashed with baseball bat, G'bah man arrested

A 22-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested after he allegedly bashed a woman with a baseball bat.

Police said on the morning of July 9, a Goonellabah man assaulted the woman, who was known to him, with a baseball bat.

"The woman was struck four times," the Richmond Police District wrote on social media.

"The victim was taken to hospital and had two broken bones in her arm, two broken fingers and body bruising."

Two days after the assault, the 22-year-old man was arrested in East Lismore.

He was taken to Lismore Police Station and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was refused bail and handed over to Corrective Services.

During a strip search Correctives located a glass pipe in his underwear, a bag of ice taped to his leg and a bag of ice in his anus.

He was taken back into police custody and charged with bringing drugs into a place of detention, possession of a prohibited drug and possession of implements to administer a prohibited drug.

He was refused bail and will appear in court at a later date.