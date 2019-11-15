Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Traffic and Highway Patrol stopped the vehicle and the driver, a 29-year-old woman, was subjected to a roadside breath test before allegedly biting an officer during her arrest.
Traffic and Highway Patrol stopped the vehicle and the driver, a 29-year-old woman, was subjected to a roadside breath test before allegedly biting an officer during her arrest.
Crime

Woman allegedly bites cop while resisting arrest

Jarrard Potter
by
15th Nov 2019 11:45 AM | Updated: 11:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been charged after allegedly biting a police officer in Grafton yesterday while resisting arrest.

About 10am on Thursday Lismore Highway Patrol officers sighted a Nissan X-Trail on Hoof St, which had been allegedly involved in a crash earlier in the day.

Police stopped the vehicle and subjected the driver, a 29-year-old woman, to a roadside breath test, which allegedly returned a negative result.

The woman was arrested to undergo blood and urine testing, however during the arrest allegedly resisted police, biting the right forearm of the senior constable causing two deep puncture wounds and bleeding in the process.

The woman was taken to Grafton Hospital to undergo tests before being taken to Grafton Police Station where she was charged with wound police officer executing duty reckless as to actual bodily harm, resist officer in execution of duty, and assault police officer in execution of duty cause actual bodily harm.

The Toormina woman was granted conditional bail due to appear before Granton Local Court on Monday November 25 2019.

The officer was transported to Grafton Hospital for treatment.

clarence crime grafton court grafton local court traffic and highway patrol
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'I found the front door open, what’s going on?'

        premium_icon 'I found the front door open, what’s going on?'

        News MURDER TRIAL LATEST: The telling texts to Sharon Edwards' mobile in the days after her disappearance.

        Mammoth donation to bushfire brigade

        premium_icon Mammoth donation to bushfire brigade

        News Thankful Angourie residents dig deep to support local crew

        FIRE UPDATE: Information you need to know

        FIRE UPDATE: Information you need to know

        News Keep up to date on the latest Clarence bushfire information

        Local sugar makes Zumbo's TV desserts shine

        premium_icon Local sugar makes Zumbo's TV desserts shine

        TV TV show adds to new rum collaboration