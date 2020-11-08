Menu
A woman, 39, has been arrested after she was caught drink driving with two kids in the car.
News

Woman caught drink driving with baby and child in the car

Aisling Brennan
8th Nov 2020 11:00 AM | Updated: 1:56 PM
A WOMAN carrying children in her car was caught drink driving in Murwillumbah.

Tweed Byron Police District officers were travelling in along Byangum Rd, Murwillumbah about 7.40pm on November 6, when they observed a dark coloured utility driving in the opposite direction.

It crossed double lines of the road and appeared to be speeding.

Police followed the vehicle before activating their warning lights for the purpose of a mobile breath test.

The vehicle immediately pulled over on the side of the road.

When police approached the 39-year-old woman who was driving, they noticed a baby and an infant in child restraints in the back of the vehicle.

While speaking to the woman, police could smell liquor coming from her breath.

Police conducted a roadside breath test which returned a positive reading and she was arrested.

Police waited for about 15 minutes until a family member collected the children.

The woman was conveyed to Murwillumbah Police Station where she participated in a breath analysis.

She returned a positive reading of 0.080 grams of alcohol in her breath.

The woman's licence was immediately suspended and she will attend Murwillumbah Local Court on January 20.

She has been charged with a second offence of mid range drink driving.

Lismore Northern Star

