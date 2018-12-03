Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NT Police random breath testing
NT Police random breath testing
Crime

Rural driver blows four times over limit

by STAFF WRITERS
3rd Dec 2018 10:19 AM

A YOUNG woman has been caught driving over four times the legal limit in the outer suburbs of Darwin overnight.

Territory duty superintendent Bruce Payne said the 26-year-old driver was pulled over around midnight last night in the rural area and returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.229

"A patrol sighted a vehicle without its lights on and apprehended the vehicle," he said.

Supt Payne said it was disappointing to see such a high reading coming into the holiday season.

"We would remind all drivers over the festive season that you need to be responsible," he said.

"Make plans to avoid having to drive if you are going to be drinking."

crime darwin drink driving editors picks nt

Top Stories

    MISSING: Have you seen this man?

    MISSING: Have you seen this man?

    News Police have concerns for missing man's welfare

    Century of satisfaction for Tucabia master blaster

    premium_icon Century of satisfaction for Tucabia master blaster

    Cricket Dougherty 'keen as ever' after season off with injury

    Man's car crash injuries led to serious ice problems

    premium_icon Man's car crash injuries led to serious ice problems

    Crime The Northern Rivers man will be sentenced next month

    3YO Stratum filly's debut win worth the wait

    premium_icon 3YO Stratum filly's debut win worth the wait

    Horses Serene Beauty scores maiden win with scintillating final sprint

    Local Partners