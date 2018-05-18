Angry diner hurls poo at fast food worker

WARNING: Graphic video below

THIS woman was certainly full of it when she visited a fast food chain in Canada - and she didn't mind sharing it in front of horrified diners.

A Canadian woman was so incensed that a Tim Hortons employee denied her access to a rest room that she popped a squat, pooped on the floor and threw it at him.

The unhinged woman was captured on video yelling at the hapless staffer in Langley, Vancouver as she grabs a couple of tissues and proceeds to pull down her pants.

She backs up against a divider between the counter and seating and relieves herself, before disgustingly scooping up her faeces and flinging it at the stunned employee, who was on the phone.

But she was not quite done.

Before fleeing, she wipes her behind and throws the soiled tissue at the counter.

Officers from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police collared the crazed diner in the parking lot a short time later, The Abbotsford News reported.

Prosecutors are considering whether to charge the woman.

Bianca Pettinaro, a spokeswoman for the coffee chain, told The Post that "we are deeply concerned by this video as the safety of our team members and guests is always a top priority for us."

She added in a statement that "in limited cases across the country, restaurants have a restricted access policy for rest room to ensure the wellbeing of our guests."

Pettinaro said the employee used his discretion and denied access to the woman "based on past behaviour."

"As matters escalated, the Team Member contacted local authorities for assistance," she said.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and was reproduced with permission.