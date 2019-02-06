Menu
A Casino woman was caught trying to bring 1g of methamphetamine into Grafton Correctional Centre in December last year.
Woman caught trying to smuggle ice into Grafton jail

Jarrard Potter
6th Feb 2019 1:00 AM
A CASINO woman took the concept of doing a favour for a friend to another level when she attempted to smuggle a gram of methamphetamine into Grafton Correctional Centre during a visit in December last year.

Bridie Andrew, 20, appeared in Grafton Local Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to one charge of bringing a prohibited drug into a place of detention.

According to police facts tendered to the court, Andrew had been friends with an inmate of the prison for around 12 months, and prior to the offence had several phone conversations on the subject of bringing contraband into the jail.

At 10.15am on December 8, 2018, Andrew attended the jail but was detained by corrective services officers on entry and questioned about concealed contraband.

Andrew initially denied the accusations, but after further questioning reached into her bra and removed a small pink balloon, which she threw on a nearby table and told prison staff "there you f---ing go".

The balloon was examined and officers found two small resealable bags, containing one gram of methamphetamine.

In Grafton Local Court Andrew's lawyer said his client expressed regret at agreeing to her friend's request of trying to bring the drugs into the jail.

Magistrate Jeff Linden sentenced Andrew to an 18 month community corrections order.

