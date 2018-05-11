Woman charged with arson after home destroyed in fire

House fire on Honeteater Place in Lowood on Thursday morning.

POLICE have charged a woman with arson after a house was destroyed in a fire on Thursday morning.

Emergency services were called to the fire on Honeyeater Pl at Lowood at 8.20am but the house was already overcome with fire.

Ipswich Criminal Investigation Branch detectives this evening charged a 30-year-old Lowood woman with one count of arson in relation to the incident.

The single-storey brick house was completely gutted and the roof collapsed.

It is understood the home was unoccupied at the time.

Brass all Fire Station officer Ken Stieler said Lowood, Brassall and Ripley fire services were called to the scene.

"We managed to protect the houses on either side and noone was hurt," he said.

House fires are treated as suspicious until proven otherwise.

The house was a crime scene for much of the day.

The woman will face Ipswich Magistrates Court on Friday.