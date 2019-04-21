Menu
A woman has been charged after driving at dangerous speeds on the Pacific Highway on Saturday night.
Crime

Woman charged went double speed limit

Kathryn Lewis
by
21st Apr 2019 2:06 PM
A WOMAN has been charged after leading police on a dangerous chase, going more than 230km/h in wet weather on the Pacific Highway last night.

Coffs Clarence District Police Chief Inspector Shari Allison said just before 10pm police saw a Holden Commodore travelling northbound near Emerald Beach going 145km/h.

She said police pursued the car but soon called off the chase as it started to rain.

"The car was travelling more than 230km/h, police called off the chase, the speed was extremely high," Chief Insp Allison said.

Police later spotted the car near Glenugie where the driver quickly sped up to 170km/h in an 80km/h zone.

 

The woman drove at speeds of more than 230km/h in wet conditions.
Police successfully deflated the car's tyres near Old Lilypool Rd where the sole occupant of the car, a 27-year-old woman was taken to Grafton Police Station.

She has been charged with driving an unregistered vehicle, drive while unlicensed, police pursuit and drive in manner dangerous.

The woman was refused bail and is to appear at Grafton Local Court today. 

Grafton Daily Examiner

