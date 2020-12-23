Woman charged for alleged knife threats at liquor store

A woman has been charged for allegedly threatening staff of a liquor store with a knife.

A woman has been charged for allegedly threatening staff of a liquor store with a knife.

A woman will again appear in Maclean Local Court next month after she was arrested and charged for allegedly using a knife to threaten staff of a liquor store last week.

Police allege that about 5am on Thursday December 17 the 69-year-old woman was at Townsend General Store and was asking staff to serve her alcohol as they arrived for work.

The woman, who is known to the staff and had been banned service from their liquor section, was told to leave, however police allege that over the next half an hour she attempted to enter the store six times, and was repeatedly told to leave.

The woman is then accused of producing a small serrated knife that was concealed in her umbrella, and allegedly began waving it around at the staff and threatening them, before leaving.

About five minutes later the woman allegedly returned to the store again, and police were called.

The woman was charged with a variety of offences, including armed with intent to commit indictable offence, attempting to intimidate with intent to cause fear of harm and entering an enclosed land without a lawful excuse.

No plea was entered in a brief appearance in Maclean Local Court last week, and the woman was detained in the mental health facility for assessment in accordance with the Mental Health Act 2007 but has since been granted bail to appear back in court on January 14.