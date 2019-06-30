Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Hundreds of hoons receive massive fines
Crime

Woman charged over car burnout with baby

by Sarah McPhee, AAP
30th Jun 2019 11:22 AM

A young woman P-plate driver has been charged and family services has been notified after she allegedly did a burnout in a car park in Sydney's southwest with a baby in the back seat.

Police say they stopped a Holden Calais during patrols in Liverpool on Friday night and spoke to the 23-year-old driver after she performed a "large burnout" in an illegally modified vehicle near a doughnut shop.

Police said the car's six-cylinder engine had been replaced by a highly modified V8 engine with only a partial exhaust system fitted.

Officers also noticed a 10-month-old baby in the car's rear seat.

A P-plate driver has been charged after allegedly doing a burnout with a baby in the back seat in a Liverpool carpark. Picture: Google Maps
A P-plate driver has been charged after allegedly doing a burnout with a baby in the back seat in a Liverpool carpark. Picture: Google Maps


The woman will appear in Liverpool Local Court on July 17 for the offence of aggravated burnout.

She was issued three infringement notices for driving a prohibited vehicle, not displaying P-plates and not carrying a licence. Her fines totalled $936 and her provisional licence was suspended.

Police also submitted a child at risk report to the Department of Family and Community Services.

More Stories

children crime dangerous driving editors picks parenting

Top Stories

    How do prelude winners rate in the feature?

    premium_icon How do prelude winners rate in the feature?

    Racing Carnival How have the first day winners fared in the big races? We take a look back in time to see who backed up.

    CLARENCE STARS: Check out our local dancing heroes

    premium_icon CLARENCE STARS: Check out our local dancing heroes

    People and Places Eight show their dance moves for Cancer Council

    Another vehicle claimed by notorious road

    premium_icon Another vehicle claimed by notorious road

    News Police awaiting blood results from driver

    Morning crash, breakdown on Pacific Highway

    Morning crash, breakdown on Pacific Highway

    News Two vehicles within 10min of each other with two different problems