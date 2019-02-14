Menu
The fire in Tabulam and surrounds has caused widespread damage. Marc Stapelberg
Woman charged after backyard fire destroyed homes

13th Feb 2019 9:33 PM | Updated: 14th Feb 2019 7:22 AM
A WOMAN has been charged over the fire which has destroyed several homes in the Tabulam area.

As the fire continues to burn near the Bruxner Highway, police have arrested a 40-year-old woman.

They will allege the woman set alight rubbish inside a large steel container in her backyard about 8am on Tuesday.

She allegedly left the fire unattended and the flames spread into nearby bushland.

Police said the woman phoned Triple 0 when she discovered the fire and unsuccessfully attempted to extinguish the flames with a backyard hose.

She had been charged with intentionally causing a fire and being reckless to its spread and setting a fire during a total fire ban.

She is expected to face Casino Local Court on February 27.

As firefighters continue to battle the fire, which has torn through almost 3000 ha, police have reminded people the state is still subject to a total fire ban.

The NSW Rural Fire Service has tonight downgraded the fire to Watch and Act level, but it has twice been subject to an Emergency Warning.

If you see any unattended fires, phone Triple 0 immediately.

