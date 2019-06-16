Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Woman charged over fatal highway crash

by Elise Williams
16th Jun 2019 3:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A German woman has been charged by police over an accident on the Bruce Highway that left one person dead and others injured.

Investigators from the Forensic Crash Unit have charged the 53-year-old German National after the fatal crash at Alligator Creek on June 10.

A 62-year old man was pronounced dead at the scene, while his 66-year-old female passenger sustained life-threatening injuries.

The 53-year-old was driving a car, with a male passenger in his 50s and two teenagers.

All were taken to Townsville hospital in a stable condition.

A male truck driver who was also involved in the incident was uninjured.

The woman was charged on June 11 with one count each of drive without due care and attention causing death, and drive without due care and attention causing grievous bodily harm.

She appeared in the Townsville Magistrate Court on June 13 and is set to re-appear on June 17.

alligator creek crash editors picks fatal crash

Top Stories

    TRAGEDY: Teenage girl killed in three-car crash

    TRAGEDY: Teenage girl killed in three-car crash

    Breaking The 17-year-old female driver's Mazda wagon collided head-on with an Isuzu Vmax ute and a Mazda Ute towing a boat.

    Join us for our 160th birthday

    Join us for our 160th birthday

    Opinion What's your earliest memory of The Daily Examiner?

    Council's 42k remedy to flying fox conundrum

    Council's 42k remedy to flying fox conundrum

    News New officer to help manage camps at Maclean

    YOUR SAY: Two ferries better than one

    premium_icon YOUR SAY: Two ferries better than one

    Opinion Locals thrilled to hear the system will remain after trial period