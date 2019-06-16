Woman charged over fatal highway crash

A German woman has been charged by police over an accident on the Bruce Highway that left one person dead and others injured.

Investigators from the Forensic Crash Unit have charged the 53-year-old German National after the fatal crash at Alligator Creek on June 10.

A 62-year old man was pronounced dead at the scene, while his 66-year-old female passenger sustained life-threatening injuries.

The 53-year-old was driving a car, with a male passenger in his 50s and two teenagers.

All were taken to Townsville hospital in a stable condition.

A male truck driver who was also involved in the incident was uninjured.

The woman was charged on June 11 with one count each of drive without due care and attention causing death, and drive without due care and attention causing grievous bodily harm.

She appeared in the Townsville Magistrate Court on June 13 and is set to re-appear on June 17.