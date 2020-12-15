Menu
The woman will front court on Tuesday. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
News

Woman charged over menacing messages

by Erin Lyons
15th Dec 2020 1:47 PM

A Newcastle woman will front court on Tuesday, accused of sending threats to a media organisation via social media.

The broadcaster contacted police on Sunday, prompting counter-terror police to launch an investigation.

Officers then visited a unit in Mayfield, Newcastle, just after 11am on Monday where they arrested a 26-year-old woman and seized her phone, which will undergo forensic examination.

She was taken to Waratah Police Station and charged with using a carriage service to menace/harass/offend and stalk/intimidate with the intention to cause fear of physical harm.

Police will allege in court the woman sent messages to the media organisation via social media and made various threats over a story that had been broadcast.

She was refused bail and will appear at Newcastle Local Court on Tuesday.

