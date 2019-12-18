Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 44-year-old woman is the fourth person charged with murder after a 29-year-old was stabbed to death in Sydney's southwest.
A 44-year-old woman is the fourth person charged with murder after a 29-year-old was stabbed to death in Sydney's southwest.
Crime

Woman is fourth person charged over 29-year-old's stab death

by Steven Trask
18th Dec 2019 3:11 PM

A 44-year-old woman is the fourth person charged with murder after a 29-year-old man was stabbed to death in a Sydney home invasion.

Three men were charged with murder nine days ago following the Condell Park stabbing earlier this month.

The victim was stabbed multiple times and died at the scene after the trio allegedly forced their way into an apartment on William Street.

NSW Police say the 44-year-old woman was involved in planning the home invasion.

Joseph Nehme, 27, Viliami Taufahema, 35 and Bilal Rahim, 29, have been charged with murder while Nehme and Taufahema face additional charges of armed robbery and assault with intent to rob.

The woman will appear in Sutherland Local Court on Wednesday.

bilal rahim crime joseph nehme murder viliami taufahema violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wife killer shows no emotion as sentence handed down

        premium_icon Wife killer shows no emotion as sentence handed down

        News In sentencing John Edwards for the murder of Sharon Edwards, Justice Robert Hulme spoke of the need to ‘punish, denounce and deter’ domestic violence.

        Your guide to the four-day fire ban

        Your guide to the four-day fire ban

        News With a four-day total fire ban in effect, here’s what you can and can’t do during...

        'SURREAL': Nymboida bushfire victim recieves brand new home

        premium_icon 'SURREAL': Nymboida bushfire victim recieves brand new home

        News Tiny House delivered after ‘rollercoaster’ month

        VOTE NOW for your favourite Cover Image

        VOTE NOW for your favourite Cover Image

        Offbeat We're looking back over this year's Cover Image Competition winners