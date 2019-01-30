Menu
Woman charges ‘cheating’ ex to speak to her.
Dating

Woman charges ‘cheating’ ex $183 to talk to her

by Rebekah Scanlan
30th Jan 2019 10:51 AM

A WOMAN has come up with an inventive way to seek revenge from a "cheating" ex - by fining him for his indiscretions.

Toni Osborne - who split with her former partner three years ago, claiming he "cheated" on her - decided to get her own back when he got in touch out of the blue recently, sending him a bill for $183.

After initially ignoring his messages, he began begging for a response, which is when she came up with the creative cash-boosting idea.

Sharing the exchange on Twitter, she wrote: "I told my ex £100 ($A183) to reply to him and he actually sent it."

She also uploaded the screenshots of him appearing to plead with her to talk to him.

He said: "I'm just saying whatever it takes I'll do it."

Amazingly the woman’s ex paid when she ‘charged’ him to speak to her.
After her unusual request for money, he shocked her by obliging.

"Fine by me, no lie. Gimme your bank sh*t and it's done," he responds.

After sending him her account number and sort code, she then says: "You've gone quiet."

He replies: "I'm sending."

The next screenshot is of Toni's bank account app showing that money had amazingly been added to her account.

He'd even added a reference with the transfer that said: "Here ya go."

Toni has had the last laugh after pocketing cash from her ex when he contacted her three years after their breakup.
Toni's post instantly went viral, receiving more than 3000 retweets and over 32,000 likes.

Twitter users appeared to be huge fans of the compensation technique, with many praising the bright idea.

However, she makes it quite clear that there should be no sympathy for her former partner.

Commenting on her post she said: "Just so everyone knows this is a lad that cheated and dumped me over three years ago, so this is compensation."

