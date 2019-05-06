Menu
A woman has escaped injury after crashing her car into a wall in Tweed Heads.
Crime

Woman crashes car into wall at Tweed Heads

Rick Koenig
by
6th May 2019 1:10 PM

A WOMAN has escaped uninjured after she crashed her car into a wall off Wharf Street in Tweed Heads.

Banora Point Fire and Rescue were called to the scene about 10.48am after the the female driver crashed between Dolphins Hotel and Tweed Ultima Apartments.

It is understood the woman was parked when she accidentally pressed her foot on the accelerator instead of the brake.

 

Firefighter Jamie Bowe said Banora Point firefighters secured the scene and rendered the area safe whilst NSW Ambulance paramedics assisted the woman.

"Please take it easy and be cautious when driving," Mr Bowe said.

Tweed Daily News

