Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman is currently undergoing surgery after being hit by a car in Waterford.
A woman is currently undergoing surgery after being hit by a car in Waterford.
Breaking

Pedestrian hit: ‘Traumatic for all involved’

by Danielle Buckley
24th Jul 2018 10:00 AM

POLICE have called this morning's pedestrian accident south of Brisbane "traumatic for all involved".

A 29-year-old woman remains in a critical condition and is currently undergoing surgery after she was hit by a car in Waterford just before 4am this morning.

The woman from Bethania sustained significant injuries to her legs and chest.

The Logan District Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the crash and Senior Sergeant Stewart Day said the accident was distressing for all involved.

"It's very traumatic for all involved, including the driver and we feel for all parties involved and the police that attended," he said.

"The cause is still under investigation. We'll find out what's going on."

This is the third pedestrian hit by a car in the past six weeks in Logan.

On June 14, a 67-year-old woman died after she was hit by a car on the corner of Browns Plains Rd and Downing St at Browns Plains.

A 67-year-old man crossing with her survived but suffered head and back injuries.

Sen Sgt Day urged people to cross roads at appropriate locations.

"It is unfortunate when any pedestrian is hit," he said.

"People need to be mindful when crossing the roads and mindful of traffic."

Police are appealing for any members of the public who witnessed the incident or have relevant dashcam footage to contact police.

critical condition editors picks pedestrian hit police investigation waterford

Top Stories

    BANK CLOSURE: Clarence Valley customers to fight decision

    premium_icon BANK CLOSURE: Clarence Valley customers to fight decision

    Business Bank decision to close its door has prompted an angry response from its customers.

    NSW public schools will change girls’ uniforms

    premium_icon NSW public schools will change girls’ uniforms

    Education POLL: Every school will be forced to offer pants options for girls.

    Another crash adds to the blackspot tally

    Another crash adds to the blackspot tally

    Breaking Another road incident has occurred near the notorious spot

    Top Aussies say ‘It’s time to ban the bans’

    premium_icon Top Aussies say ‘It’s time to ban the bans’

    News High profile Aussies call for end to politically correct madness.

    Local Partners