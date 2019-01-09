Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after a car crashed into a tree on Sugar Bag Rd at Caloundra last night.
A woman was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after a car crashed into a tree on Sugar Bag Rd at Caloundra last night. Facebook/WIN News
News

Police investigate after woman critically injured in crash

Ashley Carter
by
9th Jan 2019 7:33 AM | Updated: 9:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN in her 40s is in a critical condition after a serious traffic crash at Caloundra last night.

Emergency services were called to a single-vehicle crash on the corner of Queen St and Charles Woodward Dr at 6.42pm after a Holden Commodore sedan hit a tree at "high mechanism".

Seven paramedic crews, including critical care paramedics, attended the scene, a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.

A 41-year-old woman was initially trapped by her legs and suffered serious injuries to her face, chest and leg, the spokesman said. 

Three fire crews attended the crash and used hydraulic cutting gear to free the woman from the car, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said.

Police are investigating a serious traffic crash at Caloundra on Tuesday night. Picture: Facebook/Paul Bryan
Police are investigating a serious traffic crash at Caloundra on Tuesday night. Picture: Facebook/Paul Bryan

Queensland Police say initial investigations indicate the sedan was travelling west on Queen St when it left the road and struck the tree.

The impact caused extensive damage to the vehicle.

The driver, a 47-year-old man, was also injured in the crash and was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.

The woman was airlifted to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with critical head injuries.

The forensic crash unit is investigating.

More Stories

caloundra queensland ambulance service queensland police royal brisbane and women's hospital sunshine coast university hospital traffic crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    'Nangs' driver pleads guilty to police pursuit, drug driving

    premium_icon 'Nangs' driver pleads guilty to police pursuit, drug driving

    Crime A QUEENSLAND woman has pleaded guilty to leading police on a pursuit while consuming nitrous oxide, and throwing the capsules at police vehicles

    Golden Guitar winner's Speak Up Tour comes to Maclean

    Golden Guitar winner's Speak Up Tour comes to Maclean

    News Katherine Outback Experience arrives to share Dolly's Dream

    WHAT A WHISTLE: Brushgrove lad beats nation's best

    premium_icon WHAT A WHISTLE: Brushgrove lad beats nation's best

    Sport Ethan shows what it takes to be a champion dog trainer

    Dashcam of close call on 'Bendy Bridge' goes viral

    Dashcam of close call on 'Bendy Bridge' goes viral

    Offbeat A rookie error on Grafton bridge.

    Local Partners