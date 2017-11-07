Woman critical after car struck tree

Emergency services took more than two hours to free the trapped female driver of a Subaru WRX wrapped around a tree in South Grafton on Monday night, 7th November, 2017.

A 20-YEAR-OLD Grafton woman was flown to John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition overnight after a crash at South Grafton.

At about 8.30pm on Monday night a Subaru WRX crashed into a tree at the intersection of Schwinghammer St and the Pacific Highway.

It took emergency services more than two hours to free the trapped female driver from the vehicle which was wrapped around a tree trunk.

The vehicle reportedly had multiple occupants at the time of the incident and a large crowd of youth lined the street as emergency services worked on rescuing the driver.

More details to come.