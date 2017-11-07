News

Woman critical after car struck tree

Emergency services took more than two hours to free the trapped female driver of a Subaru WRX wrapped around a tree in South Grafton on Monday night, 7th November, 2017.
Emergency services took more than two hours to free the trapped female driver of a Subaru WRX wrapped around a tree in South Grafton on Monday night, 7th November, 2017. Frank Redward
Bill North
by

A 20-YEAR-OLD Grafton woman was flown to John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition overnight after a crash at South Grafton.  

At about 8.30pm on Monday night a Subaru WRX crashed into a tree at the intersection of Schwinghammer St and the Pacific Highway.  

It took emergency services more than two hours to free the trapped female driver from the vehicle which was wrapped around a tree trunk.  

The vehicle reportedly had multiple occupants at the time of the incident and a large crowd of youth lined the street as emergency services worked on rescuing the driver.  

More details to come.  

Photos
View Gallery

Related Items

Topics:  crash editors picks pacific highway single vehice crash south grafton

Grafton Daily Examiner
Weather and Petrol

Weather and Petrol

See what the weather's like in the Clarence Valley and where to get the cheapest fuel near you

All you need to know about the Melbourne Cup

The race that stops a nation is nearly here.

The race that stops the nation is upon us

Cycling non-stop for Clarence youth

FINAL RUN: Morgan Pilley (5) leading from the front in the last few laps of his 24-Hour Ride For Youth at the Junction Hill Criterium Track.

Morgan is keen to ride for 24 hours non-stop once again

HIGHWAY HELL: Unpaid workers demand answers

AT LEFT: Gerry McMullan, pictured with his wife Kathy, is owed hundreds of thousands of dollars by Ostwald Bros.

"The system's broken, subbies don't get the protection they need."

Local Partners