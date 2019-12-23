'Attempted murder': Woman critical after clinging to car

A man has been charged with attempted murder and a woman is in a critical condition after she was left clinging to the front of a car moving at high speeds.

A man has now been charged with attempted murder over the bizarre incident as police call for witnesses to come forward.

Just before 6.30pm on Friday a silver Mitsubishi Mirage hatchback with registration WNG809 drove into Larsen Ct, Ottoway.

There was a disturbance between a woman at a property on the road and two men in the car.

As the car left the property it hit the woman and continued driving with her clinging to the front of the vehicle.

The car is believed to have been driven down Larsen Ct, Cleveland Tce, Edward St, Fairlie St, May Tce and Grand Junction Rd.

The woman fell from the car on Grand Junction Rd about 10m from Rosewater Tce.

She suffered critical injuries and was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

She was then transferred to the Royal Adelaide Hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

Police investigated the incident and arrested a 27-year-old Angle Park on Saturday.

He was charged with attempted murder and will appear in the Port Adelaide Magistrates Court today.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or by going online.