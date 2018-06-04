Woman critical as head-on collision puts four in hospital

The Isuzu dual cab ute and the Holden station wagon that were involved in a head-on collision at Whiteman's Creek on Sunday.

A 64-YEAR-OLD Copmanhurst woman injured in a head-on collision at Whiteman Creek on Sunday was in a critical, but stable condition said a police spokesman.

Coffs Clarence Command duty officer Inspector Tony Milner said the woman, one of four injured in the accident, was in Coffs Harbour Hospital.

He said the head-on collision occurred at about 2.30pm when a grey Isuzu dual-cab ute travelling west on the Clarence Way near the intersection with Sanders Rd, collided head on with a silver Holden station wagon, driven by a 16-year-old learner driver and her mother as passenger.

The injuries to the 64-year-old woman at the wheel of the ute included a compound fracture of ankle, chest and abdominal injuries.

Her passenger was taken to Grafton Base Hospital with minor injuries.

The passenger in the staton wager, a 45-year-old Grafton woman had facial injuries and was flown in the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to Lismore Base Hospital, where she was in a stable condition.

The learner driver was taken to Grafton Base Hospital.

Insp Milner said police investigations had yet to determine which vehicle was at fault.

A resident living less than 100 metres from the accident scene said the section of rode was notorious for accidents.

"I was only glad no-one was killed,” said John Ellem. "We have one a month off the road here.”