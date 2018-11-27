Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Woman in critical condition after car mounts footpath

Rae Wilson
by
27th Nov 2018 9:03 AM

A WOMAN is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a car mounted the footpath she was walking on this morning.

The car was travelling westbound along Milne Street at Beenleigh, in south-east Queensland, when it left the roadway about 4.45am and collided with the woman on the footpath.

The woman was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital with life-threatening injuries and is in a critical condition.

The male driver was uninjured.

Police are investigating a serious traffic crash at Beenleigh this morning.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

beenleigh car crash editors picks pedestrian
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    CANSDELL: 'If I don't win the Clarence still wins'

    premium_icon CANSDELL: 'If I don't win the Clarence still wins'

    Politics Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate says Nationals have been asleep

    Rise and shine Yamba, it's time for Sunrise

    premium_icon Rise and shine Yamba, it's time for Sunrise

    News Early birds turn out to greet the nation

    Our youngest filmmakers in the spotlight

    Our youngest filmmakers in the spotlight

    News 14th year for primary film festival

    Why cash, cheque payments are dying out

    premium_icon Why cash, cheque payments are dying out

    Money Australia’s top banker says cheques are being phased out.

    Local Partners