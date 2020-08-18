Woman crushed by car in Byron Bay carpark

The rescue helicopter was called to an incident in Byron Bay.

A WOMAN has been airlifted to hospital after she was crushed in a Byron Bay car park late yesterday afternoon.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the incident.

"It is believed that a 69-year-old female was crushed by a car in a parking area," a spokesman from the rescue chopper service said.

"The lady sustained serious pelvic injuries in the incident.

"She was treated at the scene by the aircraft critical care paramedic and doctor before being airlifted to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition."

The Westpac helicopter was kept busy later last night, when it was called around 9pm to the Arrawarra area, north of Woolgoolga.

A beach fisherman reported seeing flares about 2-5km of the coast.

The aircraft crew assisted the local Marine Rescue in conducting an extensive search in the area out as far as the Solitary Islands.

They searched for about an hour and a half before returning to their base.

Nothing was sighted in the search area and there were no reports of anyone missing.