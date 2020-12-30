Menu
News

Woman dead after being hit by train at Coffs Harbour

Janine Watson
30th Dec 2020 9:10 AM | Updated: 11:27 AM
UPDATE: NSW Police have issued a statement about the incident:

About 11pm yesterday (Tuesday 29 December 2020), police were called to a railway line near Orlando Street, Coffs Harbour, after reports a woman had been hit by a train.

Upon arrival, emergency services located a 22-year-old woman suffering critical injuries.

She was taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus where she died a short time later.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

Inspector Dean Lassau, Duty Operations Manager Ambulance NSW, spoke about the incident on Wednesday morning and warned people of the dangers of loitering near train tracks.

He said paramedics found the woman unconscious on the grass verge just below the railway tracks near Coffs Creek. 

"She was subsequently transported to Coffs Harbour hospital suffering life threatening injuries.  We were treating her for head injuries, chest injuries and lower limb and pelvic fractures," Mr Lassau said.

"Loitering along railway lines, if that was the case, is extremely dangerous."

EARLIER: A woman was hit by a train in Coffs Harbour last night.

At around 11pm several teams of NSW Ambulance paramedics attended the scene on the Orlando Street railway bridge near the Dolphin Marine Conservation Park.

The woman was taken to the Coffs Harbour Base Hospital with life threatening injuries.

