The woman was a resident of the Regis Canning Lodge aged care facility in Caboolture. Picture: File photo/Thinkstock
Woman died in aged care after wound

by Warren Barnsley
22nd Aug 2018 9:55 AM
A MEDICAL supplies saleswoman advised an elderly Queensland woman's leg wound was "showing significant improvement" before she died, an inquest has heard.

Kathleen Simons, a resident of the Regis Canning Lodge aged care facility in Caboolture, died in 2015 after wounds on her legs deteriorated over three months to the point of her tendon being visible.

Jenny Smith, a registered nurse who sold wound wrapping to the facility, has given evidence facility staff pleaded with her to provide advice on Ms Simons' leg ulcers, which were caused partially by diabetes.

Ms Smith told Brisbane Coroner's Court she was under the impression she was acting in the role of a consultant when she gave the positive report of Ms Simons' wounds months before she died.

She admitted giving detailed information on the wound but denied knowing how the facility accepted her prognosis as an expert wound care specialist.

"When I went there, it was about their dressing choice," Ms Smith told the inquest.

"I didn't sit there necessarily and have a good study of the wound. It was only that the dressing was down and I visually saw it.

"I do recall, it was a 'please, please, please, can you write in there what dressing we should use'."

The inquest heard Ms Smith's advice formed the basis of Ms Simons' wound management plan.

The inquest continues.

