Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Woman dies after being hit by bus at Bondi Junction
News

Woman dies after being hit by Bondi bus

by Sarah McPhee
16th Dec 2020 3:10 PM

A young woman has died after being hit by a bus in Sydney's eastern suburbs.

Emergency services were called to the crash site on Grafton St in Bondi Junction about 10.15am on Wednesday.

NSW Police said the woman, a pedestrian, is aged in her 20s.

The fatal collision was on Grafton St, Bondi Junction. Picture: Matrix
The fatal collision was on Grafton St, Bondi Junction. Picture: Matrix

 

 

Police and shoppers at the scene in Bondi Junction. Picture: OnScene Bondi
Police and shoppers at the scene in Bondi Junction. Picture: OnScene Bondi

"She was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics; however, she died at the scene," police said in a statement.

Inspector Nadia Tomlinson said five NSW Ambulance crews were dispatched to treat the woman for "significant injuries" and paramedics "worked tirelessly to provide the best treatment for the patient".

"But despite all their efforts, there was nothing they could do," she said.

"The toughest thing is knowing that if a person is in a critical condition, it's our responsibility to do everything we can to provide the life-saving treatment they need."

The female pedestrian was struck on Wednesday morning. Picture: Matrix
The female pedestrian was struck on Wednesday morning. Picture: Matrix

The bus driver was assessed and treated for shock.

Officers have established a crime scene to be examined by the Crash Investigation Unit.

Grafton St is closed between Newland and Grosvenor streets in both directions.


The road encircles Bondi Junction train station and includes entrances to the Westfield Bondi Junction car park and a number of bus stops.

Buses are diverting away from the site of the serious crash outside the Meriton Suites.

 


A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Last Friday afternoon, a young boy suffered serious leg injuries at a nearby intersection after being hit by a car.

Originally published as Woman dies after being hit by Bondi bus

More Stories

bondi junction death editors picks tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Waterfront owners alarmed over new proposal

        Premium Content Waterfront owners alarmed over new proposal

        News Anxiety levels skyrocket for Yamba residents receiving news of new planning proposal.

        NOW OPEN: Co-op’s local seafood expands into new market

        Premium Content NOW OPEN: Co-op’s local seafood expands into new market

        News Due to strong demand the Fishermen’s Co-op has expanded its offering in the...

        VALE: Grafton sport farewells its Viking legends

        Premium Content VALE: Grafton sport farewells its Viking legends

        People and Places His face has long been on the sidelines, and the local sporting community is...

        PHOTOS: Flames to floods see the transformation

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Flames to floods see the transformation

        Environment From drought and fires this time last year to recent flooding rains - Ebor Falls...

        • 16th Dec 2020 2:30 PM