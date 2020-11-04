Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has died while three other people, including a child, are in hospital in a stable condition after a boat crashed into a jetty.
A woman has died while three other people, including a child, are in hospital in a stable condition after a boat crashed into a jetty.
News

Woman dies after boat crash

by Cormac Pearson
4th Nov 2020 7:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman aged in her twenties has died after a boat crashed into a jetty on the Brisbane River on Wednesday afternoon.

Two other adults were taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital, both in stable condition and

a child involved in the incident and also in a stable condition was transported to Queensland Children's Hospital.

Paramedics at the scene of the boat crash in Chelmer. Photo: QAS
Paramedics at the scene of the boat crash in Chelmer. Photo: QAS

Emergency services including the Queensland Ambulance High Acuity Response Unit are at the scene in Chelmer from the incident at 4.40pm. Police and QFES are also on scene.

Originally published as Woman dies after boat crash on Brisbane River

boat accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $20M expansion to create 20 new jobs on the North Coast

        Premium Content $20M expansion to create 20 new jobs on the North Coast

        Business UP TO 50 jobs will disappear from Riverina while 20 will be created in Clarence Valley in major restructure of timber company’s operations.

        COVID—19 tests taken from Clarence sewage

        Premium Content COVID—19 tests taken from Clarence sewage

        News Tests put on ice and sent to Sydney for analysis for detection of disease

        Help stamp out puppy farms, report suspect online sales

        Premium Content Help stamp out puppy farms, report suspect online sales

        News Are you sure that $5000 puppy you’re buying online is purebred?

        RURAL: Latest reports from Grafton Saleyards

        Premium Content RURAL: Latest reports from Grafton Saleyards

        Rural See who was named the Vendor of the Week at the Grafton fat cattle sales this...