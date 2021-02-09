Menu
A woman has died in hospital after her car collided with a truck on the weekend.
News

Woman dies in hospital after car and truck crash

by Shiloh Payne
9th Feb 2021 8:12 PM
A woman has died from injuries sustained when her car collided with a truck west of Brisbane on the weekend.

The 35-year-old was trapped in her car after the incident, which occurred around 8.30am Saturday along Mount Juillerat Drive between Sunbird Drive and the Centenary Highway in Redbank Plains.

She was critically injured in the crash and taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital on Saturday where she succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.

Police are appealing for assistance following a serious crash at Redbank Plains on Saturday. Picture: 7 News
Police are appealing for assistance following a serious crash at Redbank Plains on Saturday. Picture: 7 News

The road was closed for several hours while the High Acuity Response Unit and Forensic Crash Unit attended.

Police are asking for anyone who saw the crash, involving a black Renault Koleos and a prime mover, to contact them.

Originally published as Woman dies in hospital after car, truck crash

road toll

