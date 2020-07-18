Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman has been struck and killed by a train and police are trying to understand what happened in the moments just before her death.
A woman has been struck and killed by a train and police are trying to understand what happened in the moments just before her death.
News

Woman dies after train accident

by Anthony Piovesan
18th Jul 2020 7:37 AM

A woman has died after she was struck by a train in Melbourne's northern suburbs on Friday night.

Transit Crime Investigation Unit detectives believe the woman in her 70s was crossing the railway line near Thomastown station about 6.20pm when she was struck and killed.

The woman is yet to be formally identified.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances that led to her death.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Woman dies in Melbourne's north

road death train accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Clarence Rugby League Dream Team of the Decade

        premium_icon REVEALED: Clarence Rugby League Dream Team of the Decade

        Rugby League See who made the final cut in the region’s best 13 players over the past 10 years, as voted by you.

        JAILED: Car battery thief steals charity donation tin

        premium_icon JAILED: Car battery thief steals charity donation tin

        Crime ‘It’s one thing to break into a store to steal a car battery based on a need, but...

        BIG CHANGES: What to expect as winter sports return

        premium_icon BIG CHANGES: What to expect as winter sports return

        Sport ADDED restrictions to community sport will come into effect across the Clarence...

        COVID-19 recovery Q&A with Kitchen to Table

        premium_icon COVID-19 recovery Q&A with Kitchen to Table

        Business Business owners discuss how they managed through COVID-19 pandemic.