Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman was dragged into bushes and sexually assaulted by a man before she broke free and told police.
A woman was dragged into bushes and sexually assaulted by a man before she broke free and told police. innovatedcaptures
Crime

Woman dragged into bushes in terrifying sex attack

Shayla Bulloch
by
22nd Apr 2019 11:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are appealing for help after a woman was sexually assaulted at Birtinya on this weekend.

At 11.30pm, a 45-year-old woman was walking on Birtinya Blvd on Saturday when she was grabbed from behind and taken into bushes.

The woman was then thrown to the ground and sexually assaulted before breaking free and running home when authorities were alerted.

She was transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital for treatment.

Police would like to speak to a man described as having a thin to skinny build, wearing a black t-shirt and shorts, in relation to the incident.

Investigating officers are also appealing for anyone who may have been travelling in the area and could have dashcam footage or anyone with CCTV of the area is urged to contact police.

More Stories

birtinya editors picks sex attack sexual assault sunshine coast crime sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    New service welcomes migrants to our community

    premium_icon New service welcomes migrants to our community

    Community Moving to a new place can be daunting, LOETUS want to make the change easier for migrants in the Clarence Valley

    • 22nd Apr 2019 11:00 AM
    Adani protestors rally in Maclean

    premium_icon Adani protestors rally in Maclean

    Environment Protesters were out to wave on anti-Adani convoy

    Semi trailer crash affecting Pacific Highway traffic

    Semi trailer crash affecting Pacific Highway traffic

    News Northbound lanes are being impacted after a crash earlier today

    Woman charged went double speed limit

    premium_icon Woman charged went double speed limit

    Crime The driver went more than 230km/h in wet conditions last night