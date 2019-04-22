Woman dragged into bushes in terrifying sex attack

A woman was dragged into bushes and sexually assaulted by a man before she broke free and told police.

POLICE are appealing for help after a woman was sexually assaulted at Birtinya on this weekend.

At 11.30pm, a 45-year-old woman was walking on Birtinya Blvd on Saturday when she was grabbed from behind and taken into bushes.

The woman was then thrown to the ground and sexually assaulted before breaking free and running home when authorities were alerted.

She was transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital for treatment.

Police would like to speak to a man described as having a thin to skinny build, wearing a black t-shirt and shorts, in relation to the incident.

Investigating officers are also appealing for anyone who may have been travelling in the area and could have dashcam footage or anyone with CCTV of the area is urged to contact police.