A woman has drowned after crashing her car into a dam on NSW's mid-north coast.

The crash occurred at a dam off Bunyah Road in Bunyah, near Forster. The Suzuki 4WD vehicle reportedly left the road on Sunday night and hit an embankment before entering the dam and sinking.

Police divers duly found the body of the 45-year-old woman inside.

The cause of the crash remains unclear.