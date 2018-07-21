Menu
Crime

Woman escapes house fire overnight, man charged with arson

Rae Wilson
by
21st Jul 2018 3:48 AM | Updated: 5:26 AM

A WOMAN had to flee her burning home before calling for help in a fire in Withcott overnight.

A Newtown man, 49, has been charged with arson after the house was destroyed.

Police officers were called to a disturbance at an address on Clive Crescent at 9.10pm when they arrived to find the structure fully engulfed in flames.

The female occupant was able to escape the home before calling for help.

Emergency services were able to get the fire under control and stop it spreading to other properties.

A vehicle parked near the house was also destroyed in the blaze.

A man located nearby a short time later was taken to the Toowoomba Hospital for treatment suspected burns to his hands and smoke inhalation but has since been discharged.

The man charged with arson is expected to appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court this morning.

