A Baryulgil woman has faced court over a violent and unprovoked assault.
Crime

Woman faces court for unprovoked attack on stranger

Jarrard Potter
18th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
A Baryulgil woman punched, kicked and threw dirt in the face of a complete stranger during a violent assault last year, a court has been told.

Lyniv Grace Gordon appeared in Grafton Local Court on Monday where she was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault police officer in execution of duty and fail to appear in accordance with bail acknowledgment.

The court was told that about 3.15pm on November 9, 2020 the victim, who was unknown to Gordon but was living in the same Grafton unit complex, was outside her residence when Gordon approached her from behind and punched her to the face and began verbally abusing her. The victim fell to the ground, where Gordon continued to kick and punch the victim in the face and upper body, causing immediate pain.

The agreed facts state Gordon continued to punch, kick and throw dirt in the face of the victim until two unknown males approached the victim and told her to leave her alone.

A short time later the victim managed to stand up and walk away after Gordon returned to their unit. The victim found refuge at a neighbour’s house and police were contacted. Court documents reveal that when they arrived they found the victim with wood chips in her hair, covered in dirt and with a large laceration above her right brow that eventually required two stitches.

Police attended Gordon’s residence and found her in the living room highly intoxicated where she was arrested and taken to Grafton Police Station. The court was told that while in custody she was extremely agitated and verbally abused police, and while she was being placed into a cell spat at police three times.

In Grafton Local Court on Monday magistrate Kathy Crittenden sentenced Gordon to a 12 month intensive corrections order.

Grafton Daily Examiner

