Woman faces Perth court over body in car

20th Mar 2020 7:58 PM

A 61-year-old woman has faced a Perth court charged with murder and criminal damage by fire following the discovery of a body in a burnt-out car earlier this month.

The body of Noel Joseph Taylor, 59, was found inside the vehicle at Yanchep National Park on March 8.

Lynette Joy Taylor appeared in Joondalup Magistrates Court on Friday and was remanded in custody to face Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Police say their investigation is continuing.

