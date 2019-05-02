Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Payments totalling $131,538.46 were approved and a further $129,419.45 were claimed but not paid
Payments totalling $131,538.46 were approved and a further $129,419.45 were claimed but not paid
Crime

Woman facing fraud charges over $260k drought relief claims

2nd May 2019 3:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been charged with fraudulently claiming money from the State Government's Drought Relief Assistance Scheme.

The 56-year-old Prairie woman is facing 67 fraud-related charges stemming from a claim to the government scheme.

After a lengthy investigation by investigators from the Major and Organised Crime Squad Rural (Charters Towers), the woman was charged on Wednesday at Hughenden with one count of fraud, two counts of attempted fraud, 32 counts of forging documents and 32 counts of uttering forged documents.

It will be alleged that false claims were submitted to the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries relating to the "Transport of fodder and Emergency Water Infrastructure Rebate" over several years from 2013 to 2017.

As a result, payments totalling $131,538.46 were approved and a further $129,419.45 were claimed but not paid.

The woman will appear before the Hughenden Magistrates Court on August 27, 2019.

More Stories

court crime drought drought relief fraud investigations

Top Stories

    POWERPOINT: Stay present: what defines mindfulness

    premium_icon POWERPOINT: Stay present: what defines mindfulness

    Opinion Have you ever wondered what mindfulness actually is? John Shearer provides a simple explanation

    Police appeal following camera theft

    Police appeal following camera theft

    Crime Authorities: Anyone who saw suspicious activity to contact us

    Behind the Sports Desk: S2E18

    premium_icon Behind the Sports Desk: S2E18

    Video SUBSCRIBER SNEAK PEEK: This week, Pottsy reveals the two sportsperson of the month...

    Judith's fantastic floral feat blooms at show

    premium_icon Judith's fantastic floral feat blooms at show

    News National award for local floral art expert