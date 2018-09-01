Menu
A woman has reportedly fallen 20m at the Summer Creek waterfall in Kenilworth.
Woman falls 20m down waterfall

Amber Hooker
1st Sep 2018 2:10 PM

A WOMAN has reportedly fallen about 20m down an isolated waterfall in the Sunshine Coast hinterland.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were responding to an emergency call to the Summer Creek falls, Kenilworth.

He said another person is believed to be with the woman, whose age is unknown.

The call came through about 1.40pm, but paramedics had not arrived at the Sunday Creek Rd location as of 2pm.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency crews were on the way to assist with the rescue as of 2.20pm.

More to follow.

