Woman fighting for life after horror truck, car smash
A woman is fighting for life after two semi-trailers and a car collided in a horrific smash in Sydney's south west this morning.
It's understood the 29-year-old was behind the wheel of the car during the crash on Henry Lawson Dr near the M5 south western on ramp in Milperra just before 11am.
The woman was ejected from her car and suffered critical head injuries. She's in the process of being transported to Liverpool Hospital by a specialist paramedic unit.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said seven ambulance crews and police are on the scene, including a specialist medical team of aeromedical paramedics.
No other injuries have been reported.