A New Year's tragedy has claimed the life of father Stephen Kemp (left) and left his wife, Kirsty (right) fighting for life
News

Woman fights for life as New Year crash kills husband

8th Jan 2019 9:51 AM
A MOTHER-of-two has been left fighting for life after a horrific car crash killed her husband.

Kirsty Stephenson was airlifted to Gold Coast Hospital with life-threatening injuries after her husband, Stephen Kemp, died on impact while driving on the Summerland Way at Clifden, 20km north of Grafton on Sunday.

The crash left Kirsty trapped next to her husband's body for two hours while the family-of-four in the other car were all left injured.

Kirsty is in a serious condition with internal bleeding in her abdomen, a broken femur and bleeding on her brain and reamins in hospital.

Support for the Stephenson family has poured in from friends, who have been left heartbroken by the tragedy.

A family-of-four were left injured after their 4WD overturned and was left crumpled (pictured)

A close family friend, Nicole Turnbull, said her daughter grew up with Kristal and thought of Kirsty and Stephen like family.

'My eldest daughter is Kristal's best friend,' she told the Daily Mail Australia.

A family-of-four were also involved in the crash after their 4WD crumpled on impact with the Stephenson's sedan.

A father and his young child were taken to hospital with minor injuries while his wife and their other child were admitted as a precaution.

All are recovering from shock.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

