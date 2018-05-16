Worker sacked over laxative-laced brownies

The woman was sacked but avoided arrest as nobody actually ate the dessert. Picture: iStock

SHE'S a really crappy cook.

A worker from Michigan in the United States flushed her career down the toilet by trying to serve laxative-spiked brownies to a co-worker, according to a new report.

Police rushed to MMI Engineered Solutions, a plastics company outside Ann Arbor, on May 3 after the firm got a tip that the 47-year-old employee planned on serving the bowel-loosening dessert to a departing colleague as a going-away gift, MLive.com reports.

The devious baker initially denied her treats were tainted, but came clean when cops told her they would perform forensic tests on the brownies, the outlet reports.

The company fired the woman - but she avoided arrest because no one actually ate any of the contaminated cakes.

Colleagues say there was bad blood between the two workers, although the baking bandit denied she had any beef with her intended target, according to MLive.

Police said her attempted toilet humour was no laughing matter.

"A lot of times you see it in movies or TV shows where someone tries to do this or play a joke, but it's very serious," Saline Police Chief Jerrod Hart told the outlet.

"It's a criminal act."

