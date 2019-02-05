Woman’s extreme boyfriend measures

A WOMAN has gone to great lengths to ensure her boyfriend wasn't tempted to stray during a night out.

Holly Cockerill made her other half - Karl Hennan - wear a T-shirt with her face on it for his evening out on the town.

Taking to Twitter, Ms Cockerill shared a snap of her standing behind her boyfriend grinning as he rolled his eyes while wearing a white T-shirt featuring a seductive snap of her as well as a warning to other women, The Sun reported.

It read: "If your reading this you've been looking at my man for too long. And this is how I'd be looking at you if I was here. HI I'm Holly, his GIRLFRIEND!"

She captioned the image: "Don't think Karl likes his new top I got him for his birthday x wear it with pride hun x."

The funny post soon racked up more than 10,000 "likes" and more than 1500 retweets.

One person, who wasn't a fan of the idea, commented: "How insecure … do you have to be."

Another teased: "So psycho I love it. I know who to come to for ideas hahahahahahah."

A third joked: "Ah the solid pillars of every healthy relationship; possession and insecurity."

It is unclear how long the pair have been dating and where Holly's genius idea came from.

She later joked in another post she wouldn't really make him wear it out, writing: "People going mad at the fact I got my bf a top with my face on for a joke. If you think for one second I'm going make him wear it then your absolutely f***n right. lols joke it'll be in bin after."

