Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The local woman was transported by emergency services to hospital after a passer-by located her unconscious in Callistemon Court.
The local woman was transported by emergency services to hospital after a passer-by located her unconscious in Callistemon Court.
Crime

Woman found unconscious in unit complex driveway

22nd Feb 2019 9:39 AM

Police are appealing for public assistance after a 37-year-old woman was located unconscious in the driveway of a unit complex in Arundel on Thursday night.

Around 6.45pm the local woman was transported by emergency services to hospital after a passer-by located her unconscious in Callistemon Court.

The woman has sustained an unexplained life-threatening head injury.

Police are investigating how the woman sustained the injury and are appealing to the public for information, including anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or anyone 'out of place' in the local area.

Detectives are also asking for dashcam vision taken in Callistemon Court and a nearby section of Olsen Road from late yesterday afternoon.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day

editors picks unconscious unit complex woman

Top Stories

    Woman steals from church during CBD crime spree

    premium_icon Woman steals from church during CBD crime spree

    Crime POLICE brought a woman's crime spree to an end this afternoon, after the 34-year-old allegedly stole a sum of money from a church and skin care business

    Why Hogan voted against dairy pricing motion

    premium_icon Why Hogan voted against dairy pricing motion

    News THE Page MP has been accused of flip-flopping on milk pricing issue.

    Maclean set to host inaugural bat festival

    premium_icon Maclean set to host inaugural bat festival

    Environment Event showcases wildlife and environment to the community

    UPDATE: Forgotten handbrake sees car sink in river

    premium_icon UPDATE: Forgotten handbrake sees car sink in river

    Breaking Residents watched helplessly as car sank to the bottom of the river