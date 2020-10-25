Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Woman found with ‘critical’ head injury dies

Jodie Callcott
by and and Jacob Miley
25th Oct 2020 8:41 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN who was fighting for life in hospital after being found by a family member with critical head injuries earlier this month has died.

Authorities were called to the Elfran Ave unit at Pottsville about 6pm on Saturday, October 10 after the family member made the grim discovery.

Gold Coast University Hospital. Picture: Mike Batterham
Gold Coast University Hospital. Picture: Mike Batterham

A 44-year-old woman was treated at the scene before being taken to Tweed Heads District Hospital.

She was later taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition where she had surgery.

A Tweed Byron Police spokesman said the Pottsville woman died at Gold Coast University Hospital on Saturday.

An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the incident to determine how and where the woman sustained her injuries.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the nearby area in the hours leading up the discovery of the injured woman to contact Tweed Heads detectives or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Tweed Heads detectives or Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000.

editors picks qld crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Charges laid following horrific Armidale road crash

        Premium Content Charges laid following horrific Armidale road crash

        Crime 28-year-old to appear in court today after 7-year-old severely injured in crash

        ‘Viable and effective’: the Anglican Church’s full statement on closures

        Premium Content ‘Viable and effective’: the Anglican Church’s full statement on...

        News Decision brings and end to more than 100 years of history in Coramba and Glenreagh...

        Animals, plants queue up for bushfire recovery grants

        Premium Content Animals, plants queue up for bushfire recovery grants

        Environment More money to save native species a year on from devastating bushfires

        Will the Coffs/Clarence get its ‘Indiana Jones experience’?

        Premium Content Will the Coffs/Clarence get its ‘Indiana Jones experience’?

        News Quest to open ‘one heck of a community asset’ to the public gathers steam