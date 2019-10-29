People split over ‘genius’ flying hack

THE internet is divided over a photo of a woman who has come up with either the perfect hack for sleeping on a plane, or a really dangerous idea.

The unidentified traveller was snapped in blissful slumber on a flight and the image posted recently on PassengerShaming.com's Facebook page.

In the photo, the woman - who is sitting in the exit row - appears to be using an airline-issued blanket to create a leg sling that's hanging from a handle on the side of the plane.

The hanging sling is holding her legs straight, creating the ideal conditions for a comfortable sleep.

Many people on the PassengerShaming.com Facebook page praised the woman for her ingenuity and for being a fresh change from the usually bad-behaved flyers who are shamed on the site.

"Brilliant! That's thinking outside of the box," one person wrote.

"I have to commend her," someone else said. "It prevents blood clots and promotes circulation in lower extremities."

"It looks horrible but honestly this can prevent blood clots and swelling in the legs that becomes an issue for people, especially on long flights," another agreed. "And looks comfy cozy without being intrusive."

"Woman is brilliant and considerate," another said. "Her feet aren't exposed and the hammock can't rattle around during turbulence. She probably paid the premium to get that front row too."

But others said the woman would be in trouble for obstructing access to the emergency exit and creating a potentially dangerous situation.



"In front of the exit row door. Endangering hundreds of lives. Genius indeed," someone wrote.

"Would not be permitted on our airline as it is attached to aircraft fittings," another person said. "Not a good idea for an evacuation - chances are good things would happen very fast and there would not be enough advance notice to get the sling taken down. It poses a hazard being right next to an emergency exit."

"I tried this once," another person said. "Flight attendants were not impressed nor amused."

Others maintained it was worth the risk.

"Honestly, I think she is brilliant," someone wrote. "And no, that's not a handle to operate the exit door as some people have speculated, and no, if there was an emergency, I'm pretty sure she would wake up the same as every other person on that aircraft and comply with FA instructions (unless there are some over achievers in our midst who pack parachutes for those mid air evacuations). She is winning in my book!"

"It's probably a safety hazard and not allowed but I have to give her props for ingenuity," another said. "And for keeping her pants on. Didn't she get knee lock, tho (sic)?"

If the woman's sleeping hack is something you'd like to try, it's best to check with your airline first, just to be sure. Many airlines' conditions of carriage prohibit items that obstruct passengers' access to aisles, and they reserve the right to remove or restrain passengers who endanger the safety of the aircraft, property or other people on board.