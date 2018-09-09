Menu
Staff at Coco's Pizza at Penfield hold up a screen to give the woman privacy. Picture: Paul Yarak
News

'Brave' woman gives birth on pizza shop floor

by Elizabeth Henson
9th Sep 2018 1:09 PM

A PIZZA shop in Adelaide's north made an extra special delivery last night.

Coco's Pizza at Penfield turned into a makeshift delivery room when a pregnant woman in labour walked in and gave birth to a healthy baby girl on the shop's floor.

Coco's Pizza owner Paul Yarak, 31, said the woman, believed to be aged about 17, came into the Stebonheath Rd shop about 7.45pm on Saturday.

"She walked in and was grabbing her stomach and she said 'can you please call an ambulance - I think I'm having a baby'," he said.

"She laid on the floor and...one of my staff who is a mother...she just got into midwife mode and she stayed with her, while I was on the phone to the ambulance, counting her contractions.

"The paramedics talked us through what we needed to do."

A male and female friend of the woman arrived at the shop about a minute after.

Mr Yarak said the young mother seemed "quite frightened".

"She was having contractions so she was very scared," he said.

"She's 17 years old, it was her first baby and I think it all happened within an hour.

"(Although) she said she thinks she was having contractions for a couple of hours before."

When paramedics arrived soon after, the woman was ready to push and with shop staff holding up a screen to offer some privacy, a baby girl was born.

"When the baby cried I was cheering," he said.

"(The woman) did an amazing job - She was very brave."

The woman and the baby were whisked away to hospital, ending a dramatic evening in the pizza shop.

"It was quite an experience for us," Mr Yarak said.

"Congratulations and god bless and we just wish her all the best with her beautiful baby girl."

