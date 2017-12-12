Woman goes high-range after highway crash

A WOMAN, who crashed into a concrete barrier on the Pacific Highway south of the Big Banana allegedly returned a blood-alcohol reading of 0.199.
Police received a number of complaints about a car travelling south on the Pacific Highway at Korora about 5.30pm on Sunday.
The car was seen by officers near the Big Banana when it collided with a concrete barrier, police said.
The driver, a 37-year-old woman, was detained and returned a positive roadside breath test for alcohol.
She was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station for a breath analysis, where she allegedly returned the high range reading - almost four-times the legal limit.
The woman was charged with driving with a high range prescribed alcohol content and had her licence suspended.
She is due to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on January 22.