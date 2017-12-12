Menu
Woman goes high-range after highway crash

A woman has been charged with high-range drink driving after a crash in Coffs Harbour at the weekend.
Keagan Elder
by

A WOMAN, who crashed into a concrete barrier on the Pacific Highway south of the Big Banana allegedly returned a blood-alcohol reading of 0.199.

Police received a number of complaints about a car travelling south on the Pacific Highway at Korora about 5.30pm on Sunday.

The car was seen by officers near the Big Banana when it collided with a concrete barrier, police said.

The driver, a 37-year-old woman, was detained and returned a positive roadside breath test for alcohol.

She was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station for a breath analysis, where she allegedly returned the high range reading - almost four-times the legal limit.

The woman was charged with driving with a high range prescribed alcohol content and had her licence suspended.

She is due to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on January 22.

Topics:  crash drink driving highway

Coffs Coast Advocate
