Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.
David Nielsen
Parenting

Woman goes in labour at CQ service station

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
by
15th May 2018 1:53 PM

UPDATE 1.51pm: The woman has given birth to a "healthy baby boy" in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

Mum and bub are being transported to the hospital now.

UPDATE 1.15pm: The woman has been moved to a friends house in Dingo but has not been moved from the car they were travelling in as of yet.

Queensland Ambulance is still 8 minutes away.

INITIAL: Queensland Ambulance service are on route to Dingo Roadhouse where a woman is in labour.

It is believed the woman is being moved to a friends house in Dingo as she is close to delivering the baby.

